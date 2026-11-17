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Twelve people are facing more than 200 charges after an auto theft ring was dismantled by Peel Regional Police.

Two people, including a youth, are wanted in connection to the probe, dubbed Project Cadetta, which began in March.

Investigators allege a Brampton, Ont., warehouse was being used as a staging area for stolen vehicles destined for West Africa.

Police claim a criminal network was responsible for coordinating thefts, movements and exports of stolen vehicles across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding jurisdictions. Five people were identified as leaders of the group, while others were accused of supporting the operation.

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Investigators alleged the network was linked to loading sites, container movements and the transportation of stolen re-VINed vehicles.

Police arrested 12 people this fall and laid 231 charges against them. Officers recovered 96 vehicles worth $4.5 million.

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View image in full screen Eight seized vehicles are shown in this Peel Regional Police handout photo. Twelve people are facing more than 200 charges after $4.5 million in vehicles were seized this fall. Peel Regional Police/photo

Nine individuals were charged and released with a future court date, while three were held for a bail hearing and later released.

Police said some accused may be referred to the Canada Border Services Agency and face immigration enforcement action, including possible removal from the country, following the conclusion of their criminal proceedings.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.