The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train their best artificial intelligence models.

Last week, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO following scrutiny of his ties to a Chinese executive who used to lead Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls. The company provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centers, including facilities in Malaysia.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the Bureau of Industry and Security under the Commerce Department said in issuing the rule that took effect immediately.

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The rule came on the same day President Donald Trump departed for a trip to Asia, where he expects to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the third time this year amid a fragile truce on trade.

Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to identify their end users. There also will be additional licensing requirements for sales of chips for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand or Brazil — countries that “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion” to unauthorized destinations, the rule says.

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accused Washington of arbitrarily interfering with China’s trade and technological cooperation with other countries and suppressing the development of China’s high-tech industries.

“This is a typical example of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, runs counter to the common understanding between the two sides,” he told reporter, adding that it infringes upon the rights of Chinese companies and disrupts the stability of global supply chains.

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He said China would take necessary measures to safeguard its interests.

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The U.S. bans sales of the country’s most advanced AI chips to China, seeking to maintain an edge in its rivalry with China for predominance in artificial intelligence. However, many lawmakers and policymakers believe the country’s export control rules are not tough enough and filled with loopholes such as cloud computing that allows China to rent processing power built on American technology.

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Last year, U.S. Rep. Michael Lawler, a New York Republican, introduced a bill to broaden the U.S. export controls to include remote access. He told Congress “physical export controls” under current rules do not apply to remote access, allowing China to “access our tech through the cloud” and giving it “a real tool to sidestep” U.S. export restrictions. The bill has passed the House.

In the Senate, lawmakers also are seeking tougher legislation to prevent China from accessing advanced U.S. chip and AI technologies. Bills include proposals that would let Congress review licenses to sell advanced AI chips to China, ask the Department of Commerce to track AI chips to ensure they are not diverted to unauthorized regions, and compel U.S. allies such as the Netherlands and Japan to match U.S. restrictions on exports to Chinese chipmakers.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick came under pressure when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Commerce Department was late to place restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed.

On Monday, Trump acknowledged tension between Treasury and Commerce on the matter. He suggested that Lutnick may have delayed placing the export restrictions to avoid a “blow up” in the fragile U.S.-China relationship.

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“We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it, Trump said.

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In a joint statement late Monday by the Commerce and Justice departments, it said Commerce initiated an investigation into Megaspeed for potential export control violations in 2024, which was followed by requests to Nvidia for records in May 2025 related to sales to Megaspeed. The following month, it said, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its “no sell” list, and agents from the Commerce Department in conjunction with Singapore law enforcement conducted on-site checks of Megaspeed and interviewed Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. The Justice Department then took the lead role in the criminal probe of Megaspeed, the statement said.

“The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security working together will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred,” the statement said.

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Last week, the Singapore government confirmed that it had investigated Megaspeed over “potential false declarations” involving servers that were exported through Singapore to Malaysia but might have “subsequently been routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declaration made in Singapore.”

The Malaysian government also said last week that it was investigating if chips brought into Malaysia have been re-exported to other countries as permitted by its own law.

“Malaysia welcomes investment in data centers and technology, but will not allow itself to be used to get around export controls,” read the Friday statement by Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.