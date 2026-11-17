By her own estimate, Mary Onwá:ri Tekahawákhwen McDonald has taught the Mohawk language to thousands of students over the past decades, from elementary school all the way to university level.

But when someone suggested she might pursue a PhD, the idea of returning to class in her 70s was a daunting prospect.

“(I said) ‘no, why would I want to do that?'” the now-73-year-old says with a laugh. ” … How do I compete with 20-year-olds? Can I really do this?”

Today, the Mohawk educator, linguist and elder can add the title of “doctor” to her list of accomplishments. Earlier this year, she became the first person to graduate from McGill University with a PhD in Indigenous Language Revitalization.

McDonald said she was eventually convinced to apply to the program out of a desire to write down the knowledge she’s accumulated over 45 years of teaching and studying language.

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McDonald, who is from the Akwesasne community that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York, is a native Mohawk speaker who only learned to speak English in second grade.

She went on to study Iroquoian linguistics, with a concentration in Mohawk, in university in Albany, N.Y., and later got a teaching certification in Ontario.

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Over the years, she said, she became interested in studying how native speakers learn the language as children.

“Kinship words” used to describe close relatives come first, she said, followed by the words used to describe other people close to them. Pronouns, commands, and nouns follow, as children learn increasingly complex sentences.

She said she learned that this knowledge can help to teach second-language students, too. “If you follow this pattern, you’re coming very close to duplicating a natural learning pattern,” she said.

McDonald summed up part of her research in her dissertation, entitled “Kanien’kéha Through the Eyes of a First-Language Speaker.”

And along the way, she also became a peer mentor to some of those twenty-something-aged students who she was once intimidated to join.

She recently invited reporters to meet some of her young peers, who were gathering to discuss their research. She chatted with a young man in Mohawk, and gave advice to another student who was presenting to the group. McDonald jokingly refers to the group as fellow “super-nerds.”

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Jessica Coon, the program director for the ad hoc graduate program in Indigenous language revitalization, was one of McDonald’s supervisors. Coon said McDonald’s contribution to the program is “hard to overstate.”

“As a thesis supervisor, I think we always get to learn something from our students, but this has never been more true than in the case of working with Mary because she just knows so much about the language,” she said in an interview.

She said the program was created in part to accommodate students whose interest in language revitalization spans different disciplines — such as linguistics and education, in McDonald’s case.

“We really want the program to be broad enough to accommodate students approaching language revitalization of their languages from a variety of different perspectives and to have the flexibility built in to do that across different disciplines,” she said.

She says another student graduated with McDonald at the Master’s level, and there are four more students who started this fall, including two more PhD candidates. McDonald “is the first, but she won’t be the last,” she said.

While McDonald now describes herself as “retired,” she is clearly keeping busy. She travels back to McGill every two weeks, where she serves as an elder in residence and meets with the research group.

She also still works with more advanced Mohawk language-learners, pushing them to expand the bounds of their abilities and express themselves with not only accuracy, but “pizzazz.”

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She said she plans to keep building on her thesis, and writing down the concepts she has spent a lifetime studying.

“I’ll do this till the day I pass because it’s a lot of fun,” she said.