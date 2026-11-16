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A Winnipeg organization says it’s conducting its in-depth count on the number of homeless people in the city, while both Manitoba and the federal government have set goals of ending the problem.

Indigenous-led End Homelessness Winnipeg says the count gathers information from emergency shelters and outreach teams to provide a snapshot of how many homeless people there are on a single night.

This year’s count comes just weeks after the federal government announced $1 billion in funding to end homelessness in the city as part of a wider national push.

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End Homelessness Winnipeg last did its street census in 2024, when it found at least 2,469 were experiencing homelessness.

The group announced in October that it had to correct homelessness data it had put out earlier this year that it had sourced from a federal database.

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End Homelessness Winnipeg says the street census remains its most reliable source of data and provides an opportunity for the group to listen and deepen its understanding of experiences of people living on the street.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has set a goal of ending chronic homelessness in the province by 2031, while Prime Minister Mark Carney’s latest budget set out a goal of creating the conditions to end homelessness in Canada within a decade.