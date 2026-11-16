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For the first time this season, a Winnipeg Jets’ player was chosen as one of the players of the week.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele was named the NHL’s first star of the week after recording eight points in just three games in helping the club to a six-game win streak. Scheifele passed Dale Hawerchuk atop the Jets franchise all-time points list and also overtook Thomas Steen for the Jets all-time assists record.

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Scheifele had one assist in a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. He then posted two goals and one helper, including his franchise record-tying 67th career game-winning goal in an 8-3 victory against the Dallas Stars. And he capped off the week with a four-point effort against the Chicago Blackhawks in a comeback victory.

Scheifele also tied Hawerchuk’s mark for the Jets all-time goals record with 379.

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After a slow start to the season, Scheifele is now tied with Kyle Connor for the Jets scoring lead. The 33-year-old has seven goals and 19 assists in 21 games this season.

It’s the 10th time in his career, Scheifele has been named a player of the week.

Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt was the second star of the week, and former Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, now of the Carolina Hurricanes, was the third star.