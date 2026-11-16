Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government has tabled legislation to put controversial new electoral ridings into law ahead of next year’s general election.

The Opposition NDP has called it gerrymandering and said it would take the new maps to court, as it alleges some riding changes only serve to favour the governing United Conservative Party by diluting the power of urban votes.

The proposed changes would see some urban voters in Lethbridge and Calgary put with surrounding rural areas to form what are called hybrid ridings.

1:46 New Alberta electoral map now public

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says the changes are the UCP’s attempt to rig the 2027 election, while the governing party has said it’s about boosting effective representation and that hybrid ridings already exist elsewhere in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The redrawing process has been a complicated and controversial issue, since Premier Danielle Smith bucked political norms by voting down proposals of a public boundaries commission earlier this year.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smith’s government then appointed a committee to oversee a new bipartisan advisory panel with a UCP-appointed chair that was tasked with taking a second run at the redrawing process.

The panel’s report, published earlier this month, would bring the legislature seat count to 91, up from the current 87.