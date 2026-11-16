Send this page to someone via email

A historic five-day hearing began in Powell River on Monday regarding electricity exports.

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is hearing the electricity export application from Powell River Energy Inc. (PREI).

The corporation has applied to the CER for a 30-year, contract-specific electricity export authorization.

PREI operates hydroelectric facilities at Powell Lake and Lois Lake in Powell River.

For many years, the hydroelectric facilities provided power to a local pulp and paper mill and exported extra electricity to the U.S.

However, the mill closed in 2021 and all the electricity generated began being exported to the U.S.

Now, PREI wants to obtain from the CER a 30-year electricity export authorization to sell all its electricity to the U.S., which has resulted in a first-of-its-kind licensing procedure.

Story continues below advertisement

“PREI is seeking an export electricity licence to support the ongoing financing and ongoing renewal of its power facilities,” Steve Eckert, vice president of Brookfield, told the hearing on Monday.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This will, in turn, help PREI continue to contribute to the local and provincial economy. PREI continues to contribute to the local economy through employment, economic opportunities for local suppliers and contractors, local community contributions, taxes and other government fees.”

The CER regulates exports of electricity from Canada.

John Keller, media spokesperson for Energy Democracy For BC, told Global News that initially, the PREI had applied to the B.C. Utilities Commission for exemptions from certain regulations, which they challenged through legal assistance and were successful.

However, the situation is now before the B.C. Court of Appeal.

“When they applied earlier this year for an export licence, which would cover 30 years of exporting of this clean, renewable power, we, the community here in Power River, that’s including multiple First Nations, local governments, the chamber of commerce and over 2,600 individuals, all submitted objections to this application on the grounds that 30 years was too long and that there was not a sufficient amount of local benefit for control,” Keller said.

“Thirty years seems like a long time when the norm is only five years. In addition to that, as a result of the mill closing, Power River is now in a situation where we would like to expand our economic base and having that power available locally would be a big factor in doing so.

Story continues below advertisement

“So if all that power is being exported out of our community, that leaves nothing again for redevelopment of local economic activity.”

2:17 Powell River paper mill shutting down indefinitely

Powell River Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, where now-Prime Minister Mark Carney was the board chair from 2020 to 2025.

Over the next five days, all parties will get a chance to make their presentations in front of the CER panel.

“We are asking the Canadian Energy Regulator to reject this application, absolutely, and at minimum only allow a five-year renewal of the current permit, which runs until 2031,” Keller said.