Leafs GM John Chayka backs head coach Jim Hiller

TORONTO – John Chayka is backing his head coach.
The Maple Leafs general manager spoke to reporters at Monday’s practice as a team that’s lost eight of its last nine games in regulation — including six straight on a disastrous recent homestand — desperately looks to get back on track.
Chayka said he has “a lot of confidence” in first-year bench boss Jim Hiller and his staff despite an 8-12-2 record that puts Toronto last in the Atlantic Division, already nine points out of a playoff spot.
The Maple Leafs, who have dealt with significant injuries on an aging roster, were outscored 23-9 across those six consecutive home losses, but put in a solid effort against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Saturday’s 1-0 setback.
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Chayka added the organization is giving goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky “the benefit of the doubt” as he works through his own early struggles. The two-time Stanley Cup and Vezina Trophy winner owns a 3-8-2 record, an .881 save percentage and a 3.47 goals-against average in his 13 starts.
Toronto returns to action Tuesday in Chicago against the Blackhawks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.
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