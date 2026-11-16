Send this page to someone via email

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have arrived in India for a short three-day visit; the first overseas trip the couple has made together since the princess’s cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit began in Mumbai, where they will attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday. The environmental prize, founded by Prince William, awards five winners $1.3 million each to develop climate change solutions.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s ceremony is expected to be the largest since the prize was established in 2020 and will feature various notable attendees, including actor Rami Malek and iconic British pop group Take That, which is making its debut performance in India.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is also set to attend.

“India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country,” the future king posted on social media.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Too often the world’s emerging economies are presented with false choices: growth or the environment, prosperity or protection, but India shows us a different picture. A picture full of colour, complexity and possibility,” he said during a speech at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the finalists has developed a solution to help stop the spread of natural disasters by using AI and thermal satellite imaging to detect fires early and alert emergency services. The technology operates across 92 million hectares in 21 countries and identifies fires 35 minutes faster than NASA on average.

Shortly after their arrival, the royal couple participated in a game of street cricket in a Mumbai neighbourhood. Street cricket is an integral part of everyday life in Mumbai. They also took a trip on Mumbai’s newest metro line and met with female workers supporting its infrastructure and public transport developments in India.

The couple are also set to attend events celebrating the country’s cricket, fashion and film industries before travelling to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The couple last met with Modi when Queen Elizabeth II was still alive.

Their trip marks a return to international travel for the Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. In January 2025, she said she was in remission and began making a gradual return to public duties.

In May, she travelled to Italy without her husband; it was her first international engagement since her diagnosis.

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales completed the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of the cancer centre where she was treated, making her the first member of the Royal Family to climb the U.K.’s highest mountains in 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

She was treated at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London, a specialist oncology hospital.

The Three Peaks challenge is a popular endurance challenge that involves climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon — in Scotland, England and Wales, respectively — within 24 hours.

She climbed all three climbs alone, but was supported on the way by mountain rescue teams and greeted at the top by her husband and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton; and her brother, James Middleton.

— with files from the Associated Press