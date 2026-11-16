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Canada

No complaint received by ombudsman after children allegedly confined in locker

By Patrice Bergeron The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2026 1:23 pm
1 min read
Shown are lockers at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The Associated Press. View image in full screen
Shown are lockers at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The Associated Press. MR
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Quebec’s student ombudsman says it has not received any complaints regarding allegations that elementary school students were confined in a locker at a school in the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

The ombudsman’s office says it won’t be able to investigate or issue recommendations until a parent or student files a complaint.

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The Cogeco media network reported last week that at least three children between five and seven years old were isolated and sometimes locked in a lightly padded metal locker in order to get them to calm down.

They also said four employees, including a teacher and the school principal, were suspended following the allegations.

The media report said the alleged confinement occurred at a primary school operated by the Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles, but did not name the school.

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Local police, youth protection services and the education minister have all announced investigations.

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