No complaint received by ombudsman after children allegedly confined in locker

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Quebec’s student ombudsman says it has not received any complaints regarding allegations that elementary school students were confined in a locker at a school in the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

The ombudsman’s office says it won’t be able to investigate or issue recommendations until a parent or student files a complaint.

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The Cogeco media network reported last week that at least three children between five and seven years old were isolated and sometimes locked in a lightly padded metal locker in order to get them to calm down.

They also said four employees, including a teacher and the school principal, were suspended following the allegations.

The media report said the alleged confinement occurred at a primary school operated by the Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles, but did not name the school.

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Local police, youth protection services and the education minister have all announced investigations.