Grey Cup festivities didn’t push Calgary’s water use beyond restriction threshold

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a surge in CFL fans in Calgary for the Grey Cup didn’t overburden the Calgary water system, despite ongoing water restrictions.

They say water use reached 490 million litres on Sunday, when the city and visitors watched the championship football game and closed out several days of celebrations.

Calgary is about halfway through three weeks of water restrictions, with a 500-million-litre per day usage threshold, as it repairs a water main that supplies treated water to more than half its residents.

1:29 Final Bearspaw feeder main excavation work begins in Calgary

The city’s goal with the restrictions is to ensure it doesn’t strain its water plant or risk running low on water to fight fires.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Jeromy Farkas says the city has stayed below its typical water use, despite welcoming about 35,000 visitors for the Grey Cup.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The fact that we’re below where we were two years ago, despite the fact that we’re putting on the Grey Cup … that is an astonishing achievement,” Farkas said Monday.

— More to come…