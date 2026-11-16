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Canada

Grey Cup festivities didn’t push Calgary’s water use beyond restriction threshold

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2026 1:05 pm
1 min read
Work continues on water main replacement in Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. View image in full screen
Work continues on water main replacement in Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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Officials say a surge in CFL fans in Calgary for the Grey Cup didn’t overburden the Calgary water system, despite ongoing water restrictions.

They say water use reached 490 million litres on Sunday, when the city and visitors watched the championship football game and closed out several days of celebrations.

Calgary is about halfway through three weeks of water restrictions, with a 500-million-litre per day usage threshold, as it repairs a water main that supplies treated water to more than half its residents.

Click to play video: 'Final Bearspaw feeder main excavation work begins in Calgary'
Final Bearspaw feeder main excavation work begins in Calgary

The city’s goal with the restrictions is to ensure it doesn’t strain its water plant or risk running low on water to fight fires.

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Mayor Jeromy Farkas says the city has stayed below its typical water use, despite welcoming about 35,000 visitors for the Grey Cup.

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“The fact that we’re below where we were two years ago, despite the fact that we’re putting on the Grey Cup … that is an astonishing achievement,” Farkas said Monday.

— More to come…

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