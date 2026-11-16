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4 comments

  1. David Best
    November 16, 2026 at 9:44 am

    The russians and russian cheerleaders can watch the Juniors Tournament on satelite; if they can find one. They can then ask themselves “Why? WHY! Were we not invited to the tournament? “

  2. Tom Johnson
    November 16, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Carney made a mistake making this sports tournament political. Hopefully Canada is punished accordingly.

  3. Jim T
    November 16, 2026 at 9:16 am

    I wonder how this plays against the International Criminal Court opinion on war crimes committed by Russia.

  4. Dave
    November 16, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Canada is behaving like a bunch of arrogant cowards

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Russia calls for ‘consequences’ on Canada after World Juniors hockey ban

By James Ellingworth The Associated Press
Posted November 16, 2026 8:38 am
2 min read
FILE: Dylan Holloway #10 of Canada battles against Yan Kuznetsov #2 and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov #1 of Russia during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals at Rogers Place on January 4, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. View image in full screen
FILE: Dylan Holloway #10 of Canada battles against Yan Kuznetsov #2 and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov #1 of Russia during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals at Rogers Place on January 4, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. Codie McLachlan/Getty Images
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Russia is demanding the ice hockey world junior championships are moved out of Canada after the International Ice Hockey Federation ruled its team out of the tournament.

Russian officials are appealing to the International Olympic Committee to intervene on their behalf against the IIHF, with Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov calling for “consequences” which would affect Canada hosting future sports events.

Click to play video: 'IIHF confirms Russia not competing at world juniors in Alberta'
IIHF confirms Russia not competing at world juniors in Alberta
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With just over a month until teams arrive in Edmonton and Red Deer for the Dec. 26-Jan. 5 World Juniors, the IIHF confirmed Sunday that Russia was out of the tournament, after the Canadian government said it would not allow Russian participation.

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“The only legitimate decision would be to move the tournament out of Canada to a country which is prepared to ensure the participation of all eligible national teams including Russia,” Degtyaryov, who also heads the Russian Olympic Committee, posted on social media late Sunday.

“We are convinced that the actions of the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government should receive the very toughest assessment from the IOC, international sports organizations, and bring about consequences for their status and the right to host international competitions.”

The Russian hockey federation said the IIHF decision was made “solely due to political reasons, in violation of a binding and effective ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” and indicated it wanted compensation.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday after the Russian demands.

Canada’s block on Russia followed a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport which overturned an IIHF ban on Russian national teams which had been in place since shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The CAS ruling has prompted a backlash in hockey. Seven European nations at the 16-team men’s world championships have said they will not play against Russia in the tournament in May, and Germany is weighing up whether it can continue as host.

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The IIHF is also facing pressure from sponsors who don’t want their brands associated with the Russian team.

Besides Canada, governments in Finland, Sweden and Norway have all either tightened their border controls to bar entry to Russian athletes, or have said they are planning to do so.

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