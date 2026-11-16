Montreal Opposition wants city to appoint executive responsible for systemic racism

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The Opposition at Montreal’s City Hall will ask Soraya Martinez Ferrada’s administration at its council meeting to name a point person on its executive committee to address systemic racism.

Projet Montréal’s interim leader says the mayor needs to name someone from city council to keep tabs on the file.

Ericka Alneus says it’s crucial for an elected official to take on this job so that they can be held accountable.

The executive committee serves as the decision-making body on the city’s operations.

City councillor Josué Corvil oversees the diversity and inclusion file on the executive committee, but Projet Montréal wants the mayor to go further.

The request comes two weeks after Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher announced that seven officers were fired following various allegations of racism and misconduct.

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The union representing police officers has said it planned to challenge the dismissals.

Last June, Dagher said a 16-member night patrol unit in a multicultural neighbourhood was dismantled and three officers were suspended after alleged criminal and racist misconduct. Some officers at the station allegedly tore racialized people’s hair and kept them as “trophies.”

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Following the announcement, Black public servants working for the City of Montreal drafted a letter calling for major reforms to crack down on systemic racism.

The city employees wrote that racism wasn’t limited to the police force, noting that blue-collar workers already took steps to raise concerns, including meeting with human resources and government officials. Some also drafted memos to recommend solutions.

“This is a question of accountability,” said Alneus. “In light of what happened with the (police), there are issues that need to be addressed and discussed.”

The Opposition has also requested that the police chief answer questions at council following reports of troubling interactions between officers and unhoused people.

The request was denied in council, with the mayor saying her administration does not want to interfere with ongoing investigations.

Dagher and Martinez Ferrada have repeatedly said the city wants to rebuild public trust following the allegations of police misconduct. Alneus believes naming someone responsible for the implementation of solutions at the executive committee would send a strong message to the population.

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Alneus stresses she believes the mayor is taking the issue seriously and that she hopes the administration will show openness to the proposal.

“Some people want change drastically and rapidly, but those kinds of changes are difficult to implement,” said Alneus. “This is what we want to propose; that someone, as it used to be for many years, someone is there to take the lead on this and make sure things are implemented.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to requests for comment about why the administration decided not to appoint someone responsible for systemic racism on the executive committee.

The city council meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Following petitions and recommendations by Montreal’s public consultation office, the city appointed Cathy Wong to the file at the executive committee in 2020. The file was later taken over by Gracia Kasoki Katahwa followed by Dominique Olivier.

In an interview, Wong said the position allowed her to create the bureau of the commissioner for the fight against racism and discrimination within the city administration and police force. She also worked with the police and provincial government to implement reforms to police training, hiring practices, and protocols for officers who stop civilians on the street.

Through her position, Wong said she also addressed the underrepresentation of diverse populations in the public service, particularly in leadership positions, and created a plan for diversity, equity and inclusion.

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The city then amended its charter of rights and responsibilities to officially recognize the issue of systemic racism and institutionalize its commitment against discrimination.