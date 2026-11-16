N.S. football player dies suddenly while attending U.S. boarding school

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A talented young football player from Halifax, Nova Scotia, who was set to play in the NCAA next year has died while attending a boarding school in the United States.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia says Marcellus Young Casario died after being transported to hospital Friday morning due to a sudden medical emergency.

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The six-foot-six, 225-pound defensive lineman had recently committed to play football for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

The school says in a Facebook post Casario was expected to graduate from the boarding school in December before enrolling at the university in January.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee says Casario’s love of football began at a young age and was inspired by his father and grandfather.

Casario’s coach, Derek White, also says in the Facebook post that Casario was everything a coach wants in a player.

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“He was known for his relentless dedication, and his journey as a student-athlete was marked by hard work and a true brotherhood with his teammates,” White said.