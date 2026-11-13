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Entertainment

The new ‘Bachelor’ will be NFL quarterback Sam Hartman

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted November 13, 2026 2:34 pm
2 min read
Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. View image in full screen
Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
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NFL quarterback Sam Hartman will be the new ‘Bachelor’ on Season 30 of the reality TV series.

The 27-year-old, who is on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, will turn his attention to the reality television show, which is set to premiere on March 21.

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The Washington Commanders also shared the news on X with the caption, “The next Bachelor,” along with a photo of Hartman on the football field.

In his first interview since being announced as the season 30 ‘Bachelor,’ he told Good Morning America that he was “excited but also nervous.”

“I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough.”

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Hartman, who had a successful college football career, signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and said during the Good Morning America interview that he was initially reluctant to date on television, but had a change of heart after consulting with Jesse Palmer, the host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and former New York Giants player.

“He kind of gave me the insight and gave me kind of what it is and what it’s not,” Hartman said of his discussions with Palmer, who also commented on ABC’s official Instagram post announcing Hartman as the next bachelor, saying, “I just wish he was better looking.”

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Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette, commented, “I didn’t even hear one word he said,” beneath an Instagram video of Hartman introducing himself.

The football player, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, joked that he was steering clear of taking dating advice from his football team.

“My teammates were, you know, there giving me some advice… So, um, probably not going to listen to anybody on that,” he said, adding that he could not repeat their words of wisdom on live television.

He also told the show that his parents were “excited” to watch him and were very “supportive,” saying they advised him to be himself and enjoy the experience.

Sam Hartman of the Washington Commanders looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. View image in full screen
Sam Hartman of the Washington Commanders looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

He kept relatively tight-lipped when it came to revealing what he is looking for, but said that he is drawn to a competitive spirit “in a way that they have a drive for something and that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them.”

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A sense of caregiving was also an important factor; he added, noting that his family were all in the medical field and that witnessing them help other people is a quality he admires. Hartman’s father is an orthopedic spinal surgeon, and his mother is a nurse. His brother is also a resident doctor.

Season 30 of The Bachelor premieres Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

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