Ex-Durham police recruit pleads guilty in sex assault case involving 2 teen girls

A former Durham Regional police recruit, arrested while he was attending the Ontario Police College (OPC), has pleaded guilty in a sexual assault and child porn case involving two teenaged girls.

William Knight, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of making child pornography in a downtown courtroom Friday.

Th court heard that during his interactions with the two girls, Knight had implied and hinted that he was a “cop.”

Knight, who wore a navy suit and red tie, his hair now long down to his shoulders, appeared much different from the mug shot released by police at the time of his arrest.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Knight admitted that in March 2024, while attending the OPC in Aylmer, Ont., he met a 14-year-old girl and her 15-year-old friend on the 18+ social media platform OMEtv.

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OMEtv is a free social networking that allows parties to have video conversations with random people online. The facts state Knight exchanged his phone numbers with the two girls.

On Mar. 30, 2024 and later that night, Knight admits he spoke to both girls who decided to go clubbing downtown. They wore “makeup and high heels” in an effort to gain entry into bars but did not have fake identification, the facts state.

The girls took the subway downtown to St. George station but due to a delay, they couldn’t travel any further. The 14-year-old texted Knight who agreed to pick them up from the station and he arrived in his black Nissan Kicks.

The facts state Knight’s recollection is that the 14-year-old told him that she was 18 and the 15-year-old claimed to be 17.

When Knight and the two girls arrived downtown, the girl were denied entry into some bars because they didn’t have identification. However, a nearby restaurant and bar called Scarlett allowed them to come in, the facts state.

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Once at the bar, Knight asked the girls if he could buy alcoholic drinks for them. It was during this conversation that the facts state he implied and hinted that he was a “cop.”

While the girls were consuming alcohol, Knight admits he leaned over and engaged in mutual kissing on the mouth with both girls.

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When Knight and the girls left the bar, the girls decided they wanted to call an Uber to head home. Knight said he would drive them home to Scarborough. During the drive, the 15-year-old vomited due to her level of intoxication. Knight dropped the girls off at the 15-year-old’s home where both girls spent the night.

The following morning, the 14-year-old tried to contact Knight without success. Knight returned the phone call and all three agreed to hang out. When Knight arrived to pick up the girls, the 15-year-old said her brother was sick and could not come. Knight picked up the 14-year-old in his Nissan and the two drove around until they found a Canadian Tire parking lot.

The facts state Knight and the 14-year-old agreed to have unprotected sex. Knight filmed parts of the sexual encounter on one of his electronic devices. Six videos were later found on one of his electronic devices.

While in the car with Knight, the 14-year-old received a call from her mother who asked about her to prove that she was still at her 15-year-old friend’s home. The 14-year-old asked Knight to drive her back to the 15-year-old’s home, which he did.

After some time, the 14-year-old again contacted Knight and asked him to pick her up. Knight picked the girl up from her friend’s home and drove her to the parking lot of a nearby commercial business where they again had sex.

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The facts state he dropped the 14-year-old back off at her friend’s home. A short time later, she requested that Knight send her copies of the videos from their sexual encounters, which he did.

“It is acknowledged that although the girls made out to Mr. Knight that they were older than their actual ages, that he did not take all reasonable steps to confirm their ages before engaging in sexual relations,” the facts state.

A few days later, the 14-year-old reported her encounter to her principal who subsequently called police.

The names of the two teenage girls are protected under a publication ban.

Knight was arrested at the OPC on April 5, 2024 and was held for a bail hearing.

Knight was detained at the Central East Correctional Centre, where court heard he was denied access to shaving, a phone and the yard and the lights were left on for 24 hours for 55 days.

Since being released, he has been subject to GPS ankle monitoring and house arrest.

A text message conversation was found with a third teenage girl on Knight’s phone which was seized. That girl was born in 2008.

The facts state it is acknowledged that that teenager spoke to a male online but the Crown cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this individual is Knight. Court heard that this teenager is suffering from mental health issues and has declined to take part in the court proceedings.

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Eight other counts that Knight was charged with are expected to be withdrawn.

The Crown and defence have jointly asked for a pre-sentence report to be completed before sentencing to give the judge some insight into Knight’s background.

Assistant Crown attorney Mihael Cole told Superior Court Justice Apple Newton-Smith that the two parties are roughly six months apart on what an appropriate sentence would be, though court did not hear what either is seeking.

Knight resigned from the Durham Regional Police Service after he was charged and before he was a sworn officer.