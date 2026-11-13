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Crime

Four arrested, 220 charges laid in Cape Breton organized crime probe

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 13, 2026 8:36 am
1 min read
Cape Breton Police View image in full screen
Weapons seized in a Cape Breton organized crime probe are shown in this police handout photo. Cape Breton police/Facebook
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Four people are facing 220 charges after Cape Breton police disrupted an organized crime group.

Cape Breton Regional Police said the investigation unfolded over 16 months and involved the possession, trafficking, dismantling and resale of more than $10 million in stolen vehicles and related property across several provinces.

The probe began in July 2025 when police were called to find a stolen vehicle that was tracked to a property in Florence, N.S.

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There, police said officers discovered more stolen vehicles. Five properties were searched and police seized several vehicles, parts, commercial equipment, machinery and firearms.

“The investigation determined that vehicles were being acquired from Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Manitoba, and then being altered through the replacement or manipulation of vehicle identification numbers for resale, or dismantled for their components to be sold through an online retailer,” police said in a Facebook post Thursday.

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The charges laid against the four people include participating in activities of a criminal organization, laundering proceeds of crime, possession and trafficking property obtained by crime and tampering with a vehicle identification number.

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