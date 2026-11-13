Four arrested, 220 charges laid in Cape Breton organized crime probe

Four people are facing 220 charges after Cape Breton police disrupted an organized crime group.
Cape Breton Regional Police said the investigation unfolded over 16 months and involved the possession, trafficking, dismantling and resale of more than $10 million in stolen vehicles and related property across several provinces.
The probe began in July 2025 when police were called to find a stolen vehicle that was tracked to a property in Florence, N.S.
Get daily National news
There, police said officers discovered more stolen vehicles. Five properties were searched and police seized several vehicles, parts, commercial equipment, machinery and firearms.
“The investigation determined that vehicles were being acquired from Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Manitoba, and then being altered through the replacement or manipulation of vehicle identification numbers for resale, or dismantled for their components to be sold through an online retailer,” police said in a Facebook post Thursday.
The charges laid against the four people include participating in activities of a criminal organization, laundering proceeds of crime, possession and trafficking property obtained by crime and tampering with a vehicle identification number.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.