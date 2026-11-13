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Tech

Microsoft shares pressured on Friday as traders weigh outage’s impact

By Chan Ho-him And Michelle Chapman The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2026 8:26 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Microsoft 365 outage continues globally as company says no fix yet'
Microsoft 365 outage continues globally as company says no fix yet
Microsoft users reported problems with several apps, including Outlook and Teams, across the U.S., Canada and beyond on Thursday. The company says it is still searching for a solution nearly six hours after the Microsoft 365 global outage began.
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Microsoft’s stock price was under pressure early on Friday as a global outage for Microsoft web services continued to disrupt email accounts and some other applications worldwide, while Nvidia shares stabilized as investors assess how Jensen Huang’s departure might affect chip supply and the global artificial intelligence industry.

Microsoft said in an update that the outage was affecting a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with its Exchange Online and email services. Services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot were reported by users to be down.

Shares of Microsoft were down about 6.4 per cent at US$516 as of 8:15 a.m. Eastern time, and before the Friday trading session commenced.

Futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.2 per cent on Friday, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent. Nasdaq futures were up slightly.

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Shares of Nvidia gained nearly three per cent before the market opened.

The departure of Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and has been a key architect of its role at the center of the AI boom, has raised questions about the company’s future. Its shares fell 15 per cent after his resignation was announced Thursday, though recovered during the day.

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Huang had been the face of Nvidia and was deemed by some in the industry as bigger than Nvidia itself.

Click to play video: 'Nvidia CEO resigns amid multiple reports of affairs, national security concerns'
Nvidia CEO resigns amid multiple reports of affairs, national security concerns

Huang stepped down after his affair with a Chinese tech executive raised U.S. national security concerns. Nvidia’s longtime chief financial officer, Colette Kress, will be its interim CEO.

A lynchpin of the AI boom, Nvidia trades off with Apple as Wall Street’s most valuable company and has invested heavily in other AI firms. Market watchers will be keeping a keen eye out for what Nvidia’s woes might mean for pending public debuts of AI companies, such as Anthropic’s pending IPO, valued at $1.3 trillion.

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Wall Street is also waiting on Friday for the U.S. to release its producer price index for October, which captures inflation before it reaches consumers. The September report showed the biggest increase since December 2022 and that data showed that rising fuel prices, particularly for diesel fuel, continue to push shipping and warehousing prices higher.

Oil prices are mixed a day after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. didn’t “need a deal with Iran” even as the conflict in the Middle East drags on.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran,” he posted on social media. “Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.2 per cent at $96.04 a barrel on Friday. It was trading near $72 per barrel in late February before the Iran war began.
Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.4 per cent, to $88.39 a barrel.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX climbed 0.1 per cent, to 26,806.21 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.1 per cent, to 8,365.44. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1 per cent to 10,871.82. Asian markets were mostly lower.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.98 Japanese yen from 159.84 yen. The euro was trading at $1.1051, down from $1.1055.

– with a file from Global’s Ariel Rabinovitch

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