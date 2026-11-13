Leafs undone by more mistakes in 5th straight loss

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TORONTO – Auston Matthews saw a familiar script unfold.

The Maple Leafs had plenty of good moments. And as then they have so often during a miserable home stretch, a couple of crucial mistakes at key moments once again wound up as their ultimate undoing.

Toronto was tied 2-2 with the high-flying Wild early in the third period Thursday when a series of miscues in both the neutral and defensive zones led to a parting of the seas in front of goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Minnesota winger Matt Boldy took advantage to complete his hat trick — and send injury-hit Toronto to its fifth straight home defeat.

“I thought we played a pretty solid game against a really good team,” Matthews said in the wake of a 5-2 setback where he scored his Maple Leafs-leading 12th goal of the season. “And then there’s just compounding really big mistakes that end up in the back of our net. That kind of stuff just has to leave our game.

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“I get it’s tough sledding right now for everybody, and it’s obviously not fun when the losses keep piling up. The confidence gets shaken a little bit, but it’s on us as a team, as a group, to fight through it.”

The game-winning goal saw the Wild move into Toronto’s end before Maple Leafs winger William Nylander and defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson got their coverage signals crossed on Boldy and linemate Ryan Hartman.

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Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller indicated the issues actually started earlier.

“We screwed that up in the neutral zone,” he said. “It shouldn’t have got to that point. Once it got to that point, it makes it hard. But we should have cleaned that up earlier.

“There’s a chance to clean that up earlier, I’ll just leave it at that.”

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Toronto (8-11-2) has lots to clean up after starting the campaign with plenty of enthusiasm and new faces following the franchise’s first playoff-less spring in a decade.

The Maple Leafs, however, have now lost five in a row and been outscored 22-9 as part of this disastrous run at Scotiabank Arena. Even a victory Saturday against Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers would still give Toronto its fewest points ever on a six-game homestand.

“No one’s feeling sorry for ourselves,” said Stolarz, who finished with 21 saves as the club dropped to 1-7-0 over its last eight. “We have to treat every game like a playoff game … you gotta hit everything, gotta block shots. We have to start playing some desperate hockey to get us back on track.”

Asked where he saw a silver lining amid this ugly run, Hiller didn’t get into specifics.

“I see lots of hope,” he said. “I see lots of hope. Yeah, yeah, I see lots of hope. I see it all over the place.

“I really do.”

TANEV SITS AGAIN

Toronto defenceman Chris Tanev was rested a second time in three games for load management purposes.

The 36-year-old shutdown blueliner missed nine contests earlier in the schedule with an upper-body injury. He was limited to just 11 appearances because of various ailments in 2025-26.

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Tanev said after sitting Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils that he doesn’t agree with the decision, but accepts it given his health issues over the last 12 months.

“I think he knows we have his best interests at heart,” Hiller said following Thursday’s optional morning skate. “He’s a good teammate, he’s a good player, and when he’s called upon, he plays hard.”

Hiller added the decision on Tanev’s availability is collaborative through different parts of the organization.

“We have great resources and just a crack staff,” he said. “Everyone’s involved with it and debate it, and a good decision’s made … then everybody moves forward.”

GETTING CLOSER

Wild defenceman Brock Faber is nearing a return after suffering a skull fracture in the pre-season.

Head coach John Hynes said the 24-year-old could be back as early as Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

“Incredible player, incredible teammate,” Minnesota forward Nick Foligno said. “Just happy that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. He’s such a warrior and a guy that you knew was just wanting to get back on the ice as soon as possible.

“I’m not surprised that he’s already a little ahead of schedule.”

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.