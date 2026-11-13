CFL commissioner takes centre stage at Grey Cup

CALGARY – Grey Cup week continues today with CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston’s annual state of the league address.
Johnston is completing his second season as commissioner after taking over in April 2025 following a lengthy broadcasting career that included serving as president of TSN.
He is likely to face questions about efforts to bring a 10th franchise to Quebec City, where business and civic leaders are working to secure financing for a new 25,000-seat stadium.
The CFL Players’ Association also holds its annual state of the union today.
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The Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes return to practice ahead of Sunday’s 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium.
Edmonton is making its first Grey Cup appearance since winning in 2015, while Montreal is back in the championship game for a second straight year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.
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