Saskatoon police officer who was hit by vehicle stable, still in hospital

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The Saskatoon police officer who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon is stable and receiving treatment.

The officer, a five-year member of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) who was working on its traffic unit, was outside of his marked patrol vehicle and attempting to flag down a vehicle for a speed enforcement stop when he was struck by a passing vehicle at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Saskatoon police chief Cameron McBride said.

They were in a construction zone on Circle Drive, near the 108th Street overpass when the collision occurred.

“It is our understanding that he had identified a vehicle that he wanted to pull over. And that’s what initiated the circumstance,” McBride said at a news conference, where he provided an update on the status of the injured officer.

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Police are currently unsure whether the vehicle being stopped was the one that struck the officer, he noted.

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“The officer sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment. We don’t know the full extent of those injuries yet. However, last we heard, he is stable and is in ongoing treatment,” McBride said.

Saskatoon police are currently not identifying the officer at his family’s request, the chief said.

No charges have been laid in relation to the collision.

In a news release shared Wednesday, police said the driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

“There was nothing to indicate an immediate arrest or charges,” McBride told reporters.

SPS major crimes and the traffic analyst unit are conducting an investigation into the incident. The chief said police did not provide a timeline on how long that probe will take, but said it will be “thorough and complete.”

“(It) will be fully reported once it’s ready to go,” McBride added, noting that any measures recommended following the investigation will be put in place.

At the moment, no temporary safety measures have been put in place for Saskatoon police, the chief added.

He thanked the people who helped the injured officer following the incident. He asked witnesses and anyone with video or dashcam footage to contact police.