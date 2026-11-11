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Crime

Saskatoon police officer hit by vehicle on Circle Drive

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 3:47 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police have confirmed to Global News that a member was struck in a construction site at Circle Drive and the 108th Street overpass Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police have confirmed to Global News that a member was struck in a construction site at Circle Drive and the 108th Street overpass Wednesday afternoon. Slavo Kutas / Global News
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A member of the Saskatoon Police Service was hit by a vehicle on Circle Drive near the 108th Street overpass on Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed to Global News.

The collision occurred Wednesday shortly after 1 p.m. in the southbound lane along a construction zone on Circle Drive at the 108th Street overpass. The speed limit in that area is 60 km/h.

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Police did not provide any information about the officer’s condition.

Circle Drive East was closed in the southbound lanes from Attridge Drive to College Drive as of 2:30 p.m.

More to come. 

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