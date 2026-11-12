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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    November 12, 2026 at 5:19 pm

    The BC Liberals had 16 years in power but failed to get it done. Then the NDP had 9 years in power but also failed to get it done. We don’t care if it’s abridge or a tunnel, just stop blaming each other and get it done already!

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Politics

Lorne Doerkson sends letter to outgoing NDP government about Massey Tunnel project

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 12, 2026 5:01 pm
2 min read
The Massey Tunnel replacement project is still years away from completion. View image in full screen
The Massey Tunnel replacement project is still years away from completion. Global News
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B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has sent a letter to the outgoing provincial government, asking it to ensure all work on the George Massey Tunnel replacement project could support a bridge.

Doerkson’s Conservatives have committed to replacing the tunnel with a bridge connecting Richmond and Delta, despite work on a new tunnel already being underway.

He says a bridge crossing the Fraser River would save taxpayers a considerable amount of money and promises to prioritize contracts for the workers already at the site.

“The reality is we think we can save $2.5 billion; I’m convinced more now than I was during the campaign,” Doerkson said at a media availability on Thursday.

“The savings are still massive for British Columbians and I’m committed to it.”

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In 2013, the Liberal government announced a 10-lane bridge to replace the aging Massey Tunnel, but the BC NDP scrapped the plan, and in 2021, announced a new tunnel.

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The tunnel is slated for completion in 2030. In 2021, it was estimated to cost $4.15 billion, but an updated estimate has not been released.

Click to play video: 'Massey Tunnel replacement change'
Massey Tunnel replacement change

Doerkson said on Thursday that he wishes the outgoing NDP were more responsible with the project.

“Because this has been a very serious challenge for British Columbians,” Doerkson said.

“It continues to be. We know that last week we got confirmation from the federal government that they frankly don’t care whether it’s a bridge or a tunnel. The numbers around this, while they are shocking, the risk is massive. And so we’re very concerned on many fronts and committed to a bridge.”

The federal government has previously pledged to cover a third of the cost of a replacement for the Fraser River crossing, to a maximum of $3 billion.

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Federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said after the B.C. election that Ottawa supports “crossing that river whatever way the premier tells us to.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

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