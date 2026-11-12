Public cautioned of high-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

Police are alerting the public to a convicted sex offender who is expected to live in Winnipeg following his release from a correctional centre.

Marinus Willemse, 59, is considered high risk to reoffend in a sexual, or sexually violent way against adult women, boys and girls, according to the notification from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS). He was released from Milner Ridge Correctional Centre Thursday after being arrested within one month of his prior release in May.

“Within one month, Willemse was arrested for uttering threats (three counts), possession of weapons, and breaches of court orders (two counts),” police said.

“Willemse has served three federal penitentiary sentences. He has been arrested approximately one month after every release.”

He will be subject to a lifetime order prohibiting him from visiting spaces where kids younger than 14 tend to gather, including public parks, public swimming areas, day care centres and schools. He is also banned from working or volunteering in any position that would make him an authority figure to children in that age range.

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He will also be temporarily subject to a recognizance and probation order.

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Willemse was described by WPS as five-feet 11-inches tall and 224 lbs., with grey, shaved hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, including a snake on his right forearm and a skull on his right hand. He is also tattooed on both upper arms. Police noted he has a scar on the bridge of his nose.

The 59-year-old has participated in some treatment programming previously, but he is considered still a high-risk reoffender, according to the notification.

His “lengthy criminal record,” as described by police, began in November of 1986, when he was convicted of trying to lure a group of six children by offering them money to rake his leaves.

In April of 1989, he was sentenced to 10 years for robbery, kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and using a firearm during the commission of an offence. Willemse sexually assaulted and robbed a female clerk at a store, and after a customer helped her escape, he forced the customer to drive him to a secluded area. There, he sexually assaulted and robbed her.

Over the years, he has been convicted of abduction of a person under 14 years of age, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of attempted abduction, two counts of robbery and two counts of kidnapping. He was also found guilty of two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and three counts of using a firearm during commission of offence.

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His convictions also include wearing a disguise with intent, breaking and entering to commit an offence, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and assault with intent to steal. In addition, he served time for three counts of utter threats, possession of weapons, and five instances where he breached his recognizance order.

Winnipeg police said vigilante action towards Willemse will not be tolerated.