Alberta expanding use of AI tech that speeds up MRIs after successful pilot

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The Alberta government and Acute Care Alberta are spending $14 million on artificial intelligence technology that speeds up the Magnetic Resonance Imaging testing process.

The government says the decision was made after a successful pilot program on 10 MRI scanners across Alberta that began in April 2025 lead to almost 12,000 more MRIs being done.

It says the Health Canada-approved technology is installed directly to MRI machines in hospitals and improves image clarity, while also shortening examination times.

The province said the AI technology operates directly on each MRI scanner and does not transmit patient records, imaging data or personal information to outside networks.

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All patient information remains protected under Alberta’s strict privacy and security safeguards, the province said.

1:47 Red Deer woman facing 31-month wait for MRI in central Alberta

Hospitals Minister Adriana LaGrange says a record number of MRIs were completed in Alberta last year and that the money will increase the province’s testing capacity and reduce wait times.

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The government says the technology is expected to be installed provincewide by 2028.

It’s expected to help increase MRI capacity by 20 per cent and deliver more than 41,000 additional scans annually, a provincial news release on Thursday said.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News