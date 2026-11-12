8 dead in New York City building collapse, more than a dozen injured

Send this page to someone via email

At least eight people have died in an apartment building collapse in Brooklyn, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday, as emergency workers continued the search for trapped individuals.

One survivor was pulled from the rubble overnight, the Associated Press reported, and 17 have been injured, some critically, including three firefighters. It is not clear how many people may still be trapped.

Authorities said late Wednesday that at least seven children were among those injured or dead.

The three-storey building on Flatbush Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Brooklyn, gave way at 4:01 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon while construction workers were digging on a neighbouring plot of land. Firefighters arrived on scene within one minute of receiving the incident report, Mamdani said.

View image in full screen The rescue site of a building that collapsed in Brooklyn, New York on November 11, 2026. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, the AP said, citing New York City officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The mixed-use structure, comprised of apartments above a ground-level commercial space, crumbled into the adjacent construction pit. Another building attached to the the collapsed structure stayed standing, but its shared wall was ripped off, exposing its interior, including bedrooms and closets filled with clothes and shoes.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Mamdani said he was “heartbroken” that New Yorkers had lost their lives.

Rescue workers have spent the night searching the site of yesterday’s building collapse, working under extremely dangerous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped. I am heartbroken that eight New Yorkers have now lost their lives and at least 17 have been… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 12, 2026

“There are no words for a loss of this magnitude,” he continued, “My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured and everyone grieving today,” before asking people to stay clear of the site.

Story continues below advertisement

He also thanked emergency workers who he said were working “under extremely dangerous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X Wednesday night that her administration would give “its full support” to the investigation, and offered condolences to the victims and their loved ones.

My heart breaks for the family who lost a loved one in today’s building collapse in Brooklyn. I’m keeping them in my thoughts and praying for everyone affected. My administration has reached out and offered its full support as authorities investigate what happened. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 11, 2026

Brigitte Anama, a witness to the collapse who says she was working across the street at a hair salon at the time of the incident, told the AP she heard a “boom,” and that she and others “all rushed outside and saw smoke and dust everywhere,” and emergency workers pulling what appeared to be a child from the rubble.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescue efforts conducted by hundreds of firefighters, police officers and sniffer dogs ran overnight and are expected to continue through heavy rains forecast for Thursday afternoon, which Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore cautioned could hinder operations.

View image in full screen First responders tend to a collapsed building in Brooklyn in New York, on November 11, 2026. kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images

“It’ll turn to mud,” she told WNYW-TV, vowing firefighters would work through the rain if necessary.

A pregnant woman was rescued and transported to a hospital overnight, among other survivors. A 26-year-old father working on the construction site died in the collapse; his brother identified him as Luis Caguana. He had a pregnant wife and a young child.

Bonsignore described the rescue mission as “dangerous and perilous.”

“Every move is choreographed,’ she said.

A stop-work order was issued by the City Department of Buildings for the construction site next to the collapsed structure in March after inspectors determined a demolition had occurred without the proper overhead protection, including netting to shield neighbouring buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

In April, inspectors found that the demolition work resumed in violation of the stop-work order, the department said. The department said work was allowed to continue in May after the problems were corrected.

— with files from the Associated Press