Tesla driver found asleep on Highway 417 during Ottawa rush hour: OPP

A driver has been charged with careless driving after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla during Ottawa rush-hour traffic.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said an officer spotted the driver sleeping at the wheel of a Tesla SUV Tuesday afternoon on Highway 417.
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The OPP said in a Facebook post Wednesday that even if a vehicle is equipped with self-driving capabilities, drivers are still required to exercise reasonable care and attention while driving.
The driver, whose identity was not released, faces a fine of up to $490 and six demerit points if convicted of careless driving.
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