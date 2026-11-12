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Canada

Carney to meet European leaders in Ireland before heading to Asia

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2026 8:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney among world leaders snubbing COP31 climate summit'
Carney among world leaders snubbing COP31 climate summit
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Dublin for an informal meeting with European leaders, ahead of summits in Asia.

Carney is attending the European Political Community summit, where leaders discuss geopolitical issues every six months, ever since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister will be among more than a dozen leaders gathering today to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the state of negotiations with Russia.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada-China trade agreement extended to 2028'
Business Matters: Canada-China trade agreement extended to 2028

Carney is set to leave for Asia Thursday evening, possibly before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to brief Zelenskyy on talks with Russia.

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Carney says attending today’s summit is meant to boost affordability and economic opportunity for Canada through new partnerships with Europe.

Carney is also set to have bilateral discussions today with his counterparts from Greece and Cyprus, two European Union countries that haven’t ratified a decade-old trade deal with Europe.

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