Impacts from B.C. drenching mount as water levels rise

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The impacts of the drenching on British Columbia’s south coast have been increasing as heavy rain triggers evacuation orders and alerts, flood warnings and the shutdown of a water treatment plant.

The Village of Pemberton has issued an evacuation order for properties on Airport Road, including the community’s airport, wastewater treatment facility, wildland fire management base and a public golf course due to flooding and “high-risk river levels.”

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The Lilʼwat Nation has also issued an evacuation order and an evacuation alert for the area from Kwetsa7 along the Lillooet River corridor to Lillooet Lake due to flooding.

The Strathcona Regional District issued a water conservation notice for the Village of Sayward on the northeast coast of Vancouver Island as high flows in Newcastle Creek lead to extra sediment in the water.

An evacuation order due to flooding and landslide risks remains in place for about 30 properties in the village of Zeballos on northwest Vancouver Island.

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Some areas saw a lull in the rain on Wednesday, though orange rainfall warnings remain in place for west and inland Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky region, with downpours expected today.

The designation means severe storms are likely to cause significant damage and disruption.