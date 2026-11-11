Balmy November across Alberta triggers wildfire advisories and warnings

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The risk of wildfires isn’t usually something Albertans contend with this far into autumn, but mild conditions have prompted warnings and advisories across the province.

“The month of November has kicked off with little-to-no moisture across much of the province,” said Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizee.

“The lack of rain and snow, combined with unseasonably warm temperatures, means an increased risk of wildfires as vegetation continues to dry out.”

Much of Alberta has had a drier-than-normal fall so far.

“While areas like Grande Prairie received significant moisture in early October, there hasn’t been much precipitation since,” Lizee said.

“Edmonton has only had 58 per cent of its normal fall precipitation so far, while Calgary is slightly higher at 67 per cent.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Edmonton has only had 58 per cent of its normal fall precipitation so far, while Calgary is slightly higher at 67 per cent."

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Due to prolonged dry conditions, above-seasonal temperatures and forecasted winds, the City of Calgary issued a fire advisory on Nov. 10.

The Calgary Fire Department is also urging people to be careful with their cigarette butts.

“As we look at the dry conditions, a common cause of grass fires is improper disposal of smoking material,” said CFD public information officer Alex Kwan. “So that’s where people are smoking in their vehicles and throw a cigarette butt out their window, that blows into the grass.”

“The conditions are unfortunately very prime for that type of fire to spread.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The conditions are unfortunately very prime for that type of fire to spread."

Less serious than a restriction or an outright ban, fire advisories may be issued for short-term conditions, such as major wind events and hot temperatures.

The city said it informs citizens of conditions that pose a moderate fire risk and encourages them to take additional precautions, such as postponing campfires or barbecues.

The fire department said if residents do go ahead and enjoy a backyard fire, they need to also be prepared to put it out in the same way they would at the height of summer.

“Having that hose that’s readily available, bucket of water, something that’s going to completely extinguish it,” Kwan said.

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“I know we’re a little bit farther removed from the camping season, but making sure that there’s no embers that are still smoldering.”

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Super El Niño could elevate Alberta’s 2027 wildfire risk

The milder weather may continue through the winter.

The United Nations has issued a warning about the risk of this year’s Super El Niño, which will stretch into 2027 and could be the strongest in recorded history.

An El Niño ocean warming event typically occurs every three to seven years and shifts what is normally seen in the Pacific Ocean.

Trade winds that typically push warm water towards places like Indonesia reverse and weaken. As a result, warm water is pushed towards the coasts of South America, and in some cases may even reach parts of North America such as Mexico or the U.S.

What makes this year’s El Niño a record breaker is the temperature. Water surface temperature in the Pacific hit at least 0.5 C above average in El Niño years but this year, the temperature has hit 3.5 C above average.

It could help push global temperatures into record territory, especially in Canada. Lizee said the Super El Niño pattern that has set up in the Pacific Ocean typically results in a dry, warm winter for Alberta.

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“The last Super El Niño was during the winter of 2015/2016, followed by the devastating Fort McMurray wildfire in May 2016,” she noted.

B.C., Alberta and other parts of the Prairies are likely to see fewer storms and milder temperatures this winter, which Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell noted could hurt both ski season and exacerbate next year’s wildfire season.

Alberta Wildfire advisories

Since the beginning of November, Alberta Wildfire has issued advisories for the regions near Rocky Mountain House and Grande Prairie that it has jurisdiction over.

In both cases, the provincial agency said the fire advisory was also due to dry conditions, strong winds and an anticipated increase in fire danger.

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The province said while a fire permit is not required for burning in the Forest Protection Area between Nov. 1 and Mar. 1, it is asking Albertans use caution with their fall and winter burning projects and to not light fires if the wind speed is over 15km/h.

Wind and dry grass can create the right conditions for a wildfire to spread quickly, the province said.

Lethbridge river valley fire ban

On Monday, the City of Lethbridge issued a ban on all open fires in the city’s river valley, including campfires, fire pits, charcoal BBQs and other outdoor burning.

The ban was effective immediately on Nov. 9 and will remain in place until further notice.

Lethbridge residents can still have backyard fire pits in residential areas outside of the river valley, and can also use their propane/natural gas powered appliances.

Sustained warm temperatures, high winds and a lack of moisture have created a high risk of fast-moving, uncontrolled fires, the city said, adding even a small spark can quickly spread in dry grass and brush.

Many of the rural municipalities surrounding Lethbridge also issued fire restrictions this week, including Vulcan County, Lethbridge County, the MD of Pincher Creek, Piikani First Nation, and the Municipal District of Willow Creek No. 26.

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High winds batter parts of Alberta

Environment Canada wind warnings were issued this past weekend as a low-pressure system moved through Alberta during the overnight and early morning hours on Saturday, Nov. 7, generating strong gusts across much of the province.

The highest speeds recorded were in southern Alberta — 122 km/h in Stavely, 115 km/h in Pincher Creek and 112 km/h in Claresholm — although other areas of Alberta experienced blustery conditions as well.

North of Edmonton, Slave Lake recorded 100 km/h winds, while Grande Prairie saw 91 km/h and the Lloydminster area recorded 85 km/h.

The high winds continued into Sunday, when Environment Canada said top recorded speeds were 119 km/h in the County of Newell near Brooks.

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— With files from Sean Previl, Global News