Edmonton clinic launches Alberta’s first self-referral insulin pump program

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An Edmonton clinic has launched what it says is Alberta’s first self-referred insulin pump program, allowing people living with Type 1 diabetes to access consultations directly.

The pumps provide a convenient and unobtrusive method for diabetics to administer insulin. Many sync with continuous glucose monitors to adjust insulin levels through the day and night.

The Edmonton Diabetes and High Risk Foot Clinic says their program is designed to reduce barriers to care, particularly for Albertans who do not have a primary care provider.

Patients can book a consultation directly online or by phone, without needing a referral from a family doctor or specialist.

The first appointment is a phone consultation with a nurse practitioner and certified pump trainer, meaning patients can begin the process from anywhere in Alberta.

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From there, appropriate candidates are assessed by a physician at their clinic in central Edmonton before moving forward with a pump start.

The clinic says there is no waitlist and most patients can be on an insulin pump within about two months.

It says that compares with wait times of up to two years through some other health clinics and hospitals.

“A referral shouldn’t be what stands between someone and the best available treatment,” said Dr. Daniel Shafran, medical director and co-founder of the clinic.

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Dr. Shafran says he and his colleague Dr. Antonia Barnes created the program in response to a growing need in the community, particularly amongst patients who struggle to find a family doctor.

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“One of the most common questions I get is nothing to do with diabetes at all. It’s about where I can find a family doctor?” he said.

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According to Diabetes Canada, about half a million Albertans are living with diabetes. About five to 10 per cent of those people have Type 1 — that’s about 25,000 to 50,000 Albertans.

The Alberta government says use of its provincially funded Insulin Pump Therapy Program has grown significantly in recent years.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said more than 7,000 Albertans accessed the provincially funded program in 2025-26 — up from approximately 4,000 in 2021-22.

The ministry also noted provincial data does not capture all insulin pump use, as some Albertans may receive coverage through private or employer-sponsored plans.

“Alberta will continue supporting people living with diabetes by ensuring they have access to treatment options and technology that help them manage their diabetes in the way that works best for them,” the ministry said.

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Dr. Shafran says given the gap, he worries about access.

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“There’s a lot of patients out there who don’t have a primary-care provider. And there’s a lot of patients who are living with Type 1 diabetes who may benefit from being on an insulin pump.”

For patients, getting access to the right treatment can make a significant difference.

Tina Kresic was first diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2018 before receiving a Type 1 diagnosis in 2022.

She says she struggled with her health for years, losing weight and muscle mass while feeling increasingly unwell.

Kresic says she wishes a self-referral option had been available when she was trying to get answers about her health.

“Having your health-care provider not listen to you, that’s the hardest part,” she said.

After being referred to Shafran and starting insulin, Kresic says her health improved significantly. She now relies on an insulin pump to manage her diabetes.

She hopes the new program will make it easier for other Albertans to access treatment without facing the same challenges.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, with World Diabetes Day recognized annually on Nov. 14.

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