Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Genetic genealogy helps Toronto police identify man found dead in 1992

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 11, 2026 10:19 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes?'
What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes?
WATCH: What is the DNA process for solving cold case crimes? – Apr 11, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Toronto have identified the remains of a man who was found dead in 1992 as part of a project using investigative genetic genealogy.

First responders were called to the area of Queen and Church streets on Sept. 15, 1992 to a report of an unresponsive man on the lawn of a church.

According to Toronto police, crews were unable to revive him and his cause of death was not considered suspicious.

However, the man did not have any identification and investigators at the time were unable to identify him.

More than three decades later, his case was selected for investigation using genetic genealogy, and a DNA profile for him was uploaded to public-facing databases on Jan. 8, 2026.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The man’s closest matches were very distant, but they suggested he was from the United Kingdom,” police said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Months of work by the Toronto Police Service genealogy team and TPS investigators determined that the man was likely a man named Derek.”

It was learned that Derek had moved to Toronto from the UK in the 1970s.

He was reported missing by his lawyer in December 1993 — nearly 15 months after the unidentified man had died — but the connection wasn’t made between the two cases at the time.

Toronto police were able to find a copy of Derek’s fingerprints in another country, according to the release. When compared, they matched those of the unidentified man found in 1992.

“They confirmed that the unknown man was Derek,” police said.

“Derek’s family in the UK was contacted and notified of his identification by members of the Toronto Police Service.”

Derek is the 14th person identified through an initiative called ‘Project 31,’ which began in the summer of 2022. It was named after the 31 open Toronto Police Service cases involving long-term unidentified deceased people for whom DNA material is readily available.

Last year, a man from Portugal named Alcides was identified as the unknown deceased man in a 2008 case.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices