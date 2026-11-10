New Surrey City Council sets 16 priorities including the SkyTrain expansion

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On Monday, the new Surrey City Council passed an ambitious motion setting 16 council priorities for the term.

“Surrey is about to become the largest city in British Columbia, and residents have waited long enough for the hospital, the transit and the recreation facilities a city of that size needs,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a release.

The 16 priorities adopted by council are:

Fast-track the rezoning of city-owned land in Newton for a new hospital. Freeze property taxes for four years. Ensure zero tolerance for crime and extortion, with more officers on the street. Advance the SkyTrain expansion down King George Boulevard to Newton. Establish Surrey as a global city, attracting world-class investment, business and tourism. Equip the Surrey Police Service with a helicopter and drone fleet within 90 days. Move forward with new pools for Clayton Heights, City Centre, Newton and Cloverdale. Implement zoning regulations for Crescent Beach and Ocean Park, from 140 Street West to the ocean, to preserve neighbourhood character. Ensure Recreation for All: free recreation fees for seniors, free swim lessons for ages three to 16, and a four-year freeze on recreation fees. Establish a Farm Local Plan to protect farmland and increase local food production. Conduct an independent forensic audit of land dealings in the last four years, including the Arena Project, the parkland site at 152 Street and 76 Avenue, and the training facility in Tynehead. Withdraw from the Metro Vancouver Regional Board and maintain core services with Metro Vancouver only. Implement a 60-day residential building permit guarantee. Provide free business licences for the first two years to every new business. Purchase the Rosemary Heights Retreat Centre lands and protect them permanently as a park. Integrate the Surrey City Development Corporation into city operations.

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According to the newly appointed City Council, logistics, timelines, and budgets will be decided in future council meetings, but they assure immediate action.

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“The people of Surrey did not elect this council to study things. They elected us to get things done, and last night we started,” said McCallum in the release.