Leonard out for Raptors at least one more week

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard will miss at least another week of the Toronto Raptors’ season.

The NBA team announced on Tuesday that Leonard is continuing his reconditioning process after receiving treatment for swelling in his left knee.

Another update will be issued in a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Leonard last played on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The seven-time all-star is averaging 19.5 points 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over two games this season.

Leonard was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers this past off-season after he and the Clippers were punished for salary cap circumvention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.