Leonard out for Raptors at least one more week

TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard will miss at least another week of the Toronto Raptors’ season.
The NBA team announced on Tuesday that Leonard is continuing his reconditioning process after receiving treatment for swelling in his left knee.
Another update will be issued in a week.
Leonard last played on Oct. 25 against the Washington Wizards.
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The seven-time all-star is averaging 19.5 points 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over two games this season.
Leonard was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers this past off-season after he and the Clippers were punished for salary cap circumvention.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.
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