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1 comment

  1. Disgusted With Ontario's Government
    November 10, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    So Dougie appoints his buddies to over-ride municipalities whenever Dougie says so. The regional chairs are not elected by the public and this goes directly against what we the public consider democracy. Today’s Conservatives are more like Trump than what they used to be.

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Politics

Ontario appoints regional council chairs, including outgoing Conservative MP

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2026 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Understanding the role of regional chair'
Understanding the role of regional chair
RELATED: Understanding the role of regional chair – Jul 27, 2018
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Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government has appointed eight regional heads of council, including Conservative MP Scott Aitchison.

Aitchison had announced he would resign his Parry Sound-Muskoka seat at the end of the fall sitting of Parliament, and the Ontario government says he will be sworn in as Muskoka District chair on Dec. 1.

Ford’s government recently gave itself powers to appoint regional chairs in Durham, Halton, Muskoka and Waterloo, also extending an existing power to appoint the chairs in Niagara, Peel and York regions.

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The regional chairs will also get so-called strong chair powers, including to appoint or fire the chief administrative officer and division heads, direct staff, veto certain bylaws and propose the municipal budget.

Appointed chairs who are serving as mayors in their communities will hold both roles, including Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe as Durham regional chair and Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca as York regional chair.

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Former Oakville mayor Ann Mulvale will become Halton regional chair, outgoing Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac will serve as Simcoe County chair, outgoing Welland Mayor Frank Campion will serve as Niagara regional chair, Kitchener city Coun. Scott Davey will serve as Waterloo regional chair, and current Peel regional chair Nando Iannicca will stay in the role.

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