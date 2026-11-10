Regina officer accused of keeping banned gun turned in for destruction

A Regina police officer is facing charges for allegedly obtaining a prohibited gun after it was delivered to him for destruction.
Const. Sheldon Kowalchuk is charged with breaching trust and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Get breaking National news
Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police allege he obtained the banned gun during a firearm amnesty in 2022.
An amnesty is a temporary period where people can surrender newly prohibited firearms for destruction without facing criminal penalties.
- Halifax man charged for allegedly spiking a woman’s drink at a downtown bar
- Man arrested after $1K stolen from poppy box: Brandon police
- Male killed in overnight shooting outside Toronto community centre
- Brampton man who pleaded guilty to murdering girlfriend, then shot himself, confined to wheelchair
Kowalchuk, a seven-year member of the force, has been suspended from duty.
He is to scheduled to make his first court appearance next month.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.