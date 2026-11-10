Regina officer accused of keeping banned gun turned in for destruction

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A Regina police officer is facing charges for allegedly obtaining a prohibited gun after it was delivered to him for destruction.

Const. Sheldon Kowalchuk is charged with breaching trust and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

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Police allege he obtained the banned gun during a firearm amnesty in 2022.

An amnesty is a temporary period where people can surrender newly prohibited firearms for destruction without facing criminal penalties.

Kowalchuk, a seven-year member of the force, has been suspended from duty.

He is to scheduled to make his first court appearance next month.