Canada extends tariff relief program beyond U.S. steel imports

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The federal government is extending its relief program for firms importing tariffed U.S. goods and changing the mix of goods eligible for remissions.

Since the early days of Canada’s retaliatory duties against the United States, Ottawa has offered what it calls a temporary remission program to reduce the burden on Canadian firms caught in the tariff crossfire.

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The government has routinely extended that program and modified what’s eligible for remissions as it looks to give itself more time to help firms transition away from U.S. suppliers, particularly for steel.

The program’s expiration date will be extended by another year to June 30, 2028, and it will expand to include non-steel goods used in manufacturing, agricultural production, mining and oil and gas extraction.

Goods used by public education entities, including those mandated by Indigenous organizations, will be also be eligible for relief.

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Ottawa says it’s also planning to exclude goods from the remissions program that can be reliably sourced in Canada, such as certain trailers, aluminum wire and paperboard products.