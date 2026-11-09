2 skydivers dead after mid-air collision in California

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Two skydivers died on Friday after colliding mid-air and sustaining traumatic injuries, according to authorities.

The two experienced skydivers were taking part in an organized skydiving event at Skydive Elsinore in Southern California when the accident occurred.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office identified the two skydivers on Saturday as Georgia Jean, 56, of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Levi Pimentel, 29, of Aurora, Illinois.

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The Riverside County Fire Department said the two suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

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Skydive Elsinore said the free fall portion of the dive and the opening of the parachutes were normal, but as they were preparing to land, the two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet (about 46 metres) above the ground.

“On Friday, November 6th, at approximately 11:45 a.m. PT, two licensed skydivers were fatally injured after colliding with one another while descending under open parachutes at Skydive Elsinore,” the company said in a press release.

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“Eyewitnesses report that the freefall portion of the jump was normal and uneventful, and that both skydivers opened their parachutes at the expected altitude. As they prepared to land, the two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet above the ground. The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground,” the company said.

Skydive Elsinore staff and emergency services responded to the scene immediately.

“Both were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. There is no indication of any equipment malfunction,” Skydive Elsinore added.

The company described the skydivers as “experienced, licensed skydivers” who were both visiting from out of town to take part in the skydiving event.

“Skydive Elsinore is cooperating fully with local authorities. Skydive Elsinore extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers, and is grieving alongside all those affected,” the company said.

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Skydive Elsinore describes itself as the longest running skydiving operation in North America and it’s located in Elsinore Valley, home to Southern California’s largest natural lake and next to the Ortega Mountains.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, the sheriff’s office said. It will collect the skydivers’ parachutes and conduct an investigation.

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The U.S. Parachute Association reports that in 2025, members made 3.47 million skydives and there were 16 fatalities. The organization said 5.6 per cent of members reported suffering an injury that required medical treatment, with the most common being ankle injuries during landings.

In May, a skydiver died and another person had been injured after they collided mid-air during a team jump in Washington state.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said that authorities were investigating a fatal skydiving incident that occurred at West Plains Skydiving involving two jumpers during a scheduled group jump.

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“According to information provided by West Plains Skydiving, the individuals involved were identified as Randy Hubbs, of the Kennewick area, and Nicole Klein, of the Colville area,” police said in a news release.

“Preliminary findings indicate an in-flight collision occurred between the two skydivers during descent. Following the collision, Randy Hubbs reportedly became incapacitated and was no longer in control of his parachute canopy,” police added.

West Plains Skydiving, the skydiving company involved with the team, told Global News that the fatal incident involved two licensed skydivers and that both jumped using their personally owned equipment.

—With files from The Associated Press