Shaping Saskatchewan: Gabrielle Senft

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From growing up on a Saskatchewan farm to representing Team Canada on rugby’s biggest stage, Gabrielle Senft has built an impressive international career while staying proud of where it all began.

The Regina product first discovered rugby at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School at 15. She eventually took her talents to the University of Victoria before embarking on a professional career overseas.

Since making her senior national team debut against England in 2018, Senft has earned 49 international caps and competed in two Rugby World Cups.

The 29-year-old helped Canada secure a fourth-place finish at the 2022 tournament before reaching new heights in 2025, capturing silver at the women’s Rugby World Cup in England. In October, Senft was a part of the Canadian squad that made history by beating the Red Roses in back-to-back matchups.

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Senft’s success has also extended to professional rugby, including a stint with Saracens Women, one of England’s leading rugby clubs. She joined the North London side in 2024, competing in the Premiership Women’s Rugby league. Her signing followed a championship-winning season with Stade Bordelais in France, further adding to an international career that has taken her across some of rugby’s most competitive leagues.

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Despite her international success, Senft has never forgotten her Saskatchewan roots.

Growing up on her family’s farm helped develop the toughness and resilience she credits for much of her success. Now, as one of the province’s most accomplished rugby players, she’s helping show young Saskatchewan athletes what’s possible.

That impact was recently celebrated in Regina, where Senft was honoured with the unveiling of her Canadian jersey at the Regina Rugby Club on October 30th.

The event brought together generations of local rugby players, highlighting the influence Senft continues to have on the sport in her home province.

As women’s rugby continues gaining momentum across Canada, Senft hopes her journey encourages more athletes to get involved, proving that athletes from Saskatchewan can be among the best in the world.

Watch the video above for more.