Rourke, B.C. Lions focused ahead of West final

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VANCOUVER – Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions have been here before.

The team will play in the CFL’s West Division final for the fourth time in five years on Saturday when they take on the Elks (13-5) in Edmonton.

While the Lions (10-8) are hoping for a different outcome this season, Rourke isn’t focused on what’s happened in the past.

“I think every moment deserves your full attention, and so I think we’re looking at it from that perspective,” said the quarterback. “(Edmonton) is a very good football team who’s earned their right to be in the position that they are in, and we’ve got to get through them.”

B.C.’s last two trips to the West final ended in defeats.

Last year, the Lions fell 24-21 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who went on to hoist the Grey Cup. In 2023, it was the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who won the West.

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“I think we can definitely look at experiences of the past to try to learn from them,” Rourke said. “But at the same time, I think we’ve got to realize that you can never step in the same river twice. Things have changed, and I think you’ve got to accept each moment as it is.”

The Lions head into Saturday’s game with momentum, having rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Riders 33-26 in the West semifinal last Saturday.

Rourke connected on 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 366 yards with three touchdowns.

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Midway through the second quarter, the Canadian QB scrambled out of the pocket and lobbed a rainbow up the field to an unmarked Stanley Berryhill, who dashed over the goal line for a 70-yard major.

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Being around Rourke is special, said Lions head coach Buck Pierce — and not only because of what he can do on the field.

“He makes these plays that you’re in awe of all the time, and that’s what great players do. But he just has the ability to do whatever the team needs at that time,” said Pierce, himself a former CFL quarterback. “He finds a way to get it done, and that’s what you want your quarterback.

“I’m lucky to be able to watch him every day and just watch how he works. And as a coach, you’re blessed to have a guy like that around.”

Rourke, 28, finished the regular season with 4,614 passing yards and 24 touchdowns over 16 games.

He spread the ball around enough that three Lions receivers passed the 1,000-yard mark, while running back Zander Horvath came within two touchdowns of breaking a pair of CFL records.

Rourke’s both a great leader and a great quarterback, said wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr., and he’s developed a special bond with the guys he throws to.

“The way he handles his business, the way he leads in the film room, outside of just the practice field, making sure we’re doing our stuff, our studying, and making sure we’re going to be in the right spots and things like that,” said Hatcher, who led B.C. in receiving yards with 1,147.

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“He’s just a great all-around person, player, man. Really, you can’t get no better than Nate, for real. It’s hard to get better than 12.”

The relationship between the offensive group has grown across the season, Rourke said, especially as the Lions battled their way back into contention after starting with a 1-5 record.

“I think going through adversity, and some tough times, I think that definitely brings that out of you,” said the quarterback. “It’s a very close group. It’s one of the closest groups I’ve been a part of.”

What makes the group unique, he added, is their unselfishness and willingness to put the team first.

“They want it for each other. And nobody’s asking for the ball and doing that kind of stuff,” Rourke said. “I think there’s a good amount of trust that we’re seeing things the same way, and we want the best for the team. They’re willing to come to work every single day and do whatever it takes for us to be in a position to win.”

Now in his fifth CFL season, Rourke has yet to play in a Grey Cup. Several veterans across B.C.’s roster are in a similar position.

The Lions haven’t been to the title game since winning a championship back in 2011.

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Asked if he thinks Rourke is hungrier this year than ever before to change that, Pierce smiled.

“I think he’s as focused as he’s ever been,” the coach said. “And he wants it for the guys around him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.