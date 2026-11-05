Regina property tax set for 5.81% hike in proposed 2027 budget

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The City of Regina’s proposed 2027 budget recommends a 5.81 per cent property tax hike.

Next year’s budget was prepared by city staff and released Thursday ahead of Regina city council’s deliberations on Dec. 7 and 11.

“Early on this year, city council made a very clear request of administration,” Jim Nicol, acting city manager for the City of Regina, said at a news conference.

He said council asked city staff “to help us keep Regina affordable while providing services that residents want.”

Nicol said that he believes city administrators met that demand in the 2027 budget.

“On the one hand, we must prioritize residents’ needs for affordability in a world that is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many. On the other, residents have come to expect and rely on quality municipal services every day, every season, year-round,” he continued.

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“To be frank, these two priorities do not necessarily or easily go hand-in-hand. Difficult choices lie ahead, not just in 2027, but in the years to come.”

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The proposed mill rate, pending city council approval, would provide the city with around $22 million in new revenue.

That figure is based on the projected increase in the operating costs of the Regina Police Service, as well as the need to pay off debt for the construction of the Indoor Aquatics Facility. The public pool will require $122 million of the city’s cash this year.

When construction is complete in 2029, the city’s website states the year-round pool will have waterslides, a lazy river and a wave pool.

The budget will also restore city reserves that are below the recommended minimum threshold, while addressing civic operating pressures and the impact of inflation on municipal services, said Jeff May, the City of Regina’s acting CFO.

In a home with an assessed value of $324,000, the mill rate increase would mean an additional $163 in taxes paid by homeowners per year.

“This combined with other revenue increases, such as additional grants from other levels of government, or increases in fees and levies (will) cover the funding gap between 2026 and 2027 and address rising service costs,” May continued.

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It will also see more than $20 million in capital investments on street and sidewalk upgrades, as well as more than $5 million for Regina Transit’s day-to-day operations and $7 million to purchase new buses and expand the transit network, according to the city.

The $12 million allocated to Regina Fire and Protective Services will be spent on operations, salaries and expanding the firetruck fleet.

“During the debates, staring Dec. 7, if council wants to further reduce that 5.81 (per cent), then they’re going to have to dig into other things to cut or reduce service levels. Conversely, if they want to add things, we will be giving them real-time information as to (how) that would impact the mill rate,” Nicol said.

He told reporters releasing the budget more than a month before city council meets to deliberate will give the city time to hear feedback from residents, businesses and other stakeholders.

Looking to future budgets, the acting city manager said mill rate increases should be expected by Regina’s residents in the years to come.

“For people out there who are saying, ‘Cut taxes. Hold the line at zero,’ I’m basically trying to say, ‘Don’t hold your breath. It’s not going to happen.’ The only way that could happen would result in serious reductions,” he continued.