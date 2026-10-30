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4 comments

  1. Franko
    October 30, 2026 at 9:50 am

    One for you and two for me will be the new CIBC Billy accounting.

  2. Franko
    October 30, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Oh yeah! Billy does his counting ‘One for you and two for me’.

  3. Dave
    October 30, 2026 at 9:19 am

    Just another reason not to do business with CIBC

  4. Anonymous
    October 30, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Well if that doesn’t make you want to close your accounts you’re an idiot.

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Economy

CIBC names Bill Morneau as next board chair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2026 8:30 am
1 min read
Bill Morneau announces his resignation as finance minister during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Bill Morneau announces his resignation as finance minister during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
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CIBC is naming former federal finance minister Bill Morneau as the next chair of its board of directors.

Morneau will assume the role on Jan. 1, succeeding Katharine Stevenson, who is will retire from the board at the end of 2026.

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Stevenson has been chair of the bank for six years and an independent director for 10 years.

Morneau has served as an independent director of CIBC since 2022.

Before entering politics, Morneau led human resources and pension services firm Morneau Shepell from 1990 to 2015.

Morneau currently serves as chair of NovaSource Power Services and as a director at Clairvest Group Inc.

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