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Canada

National security strategy release expected to focus on economic safegaurds

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2026 8:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Arctic security threat ‘has changed significantly’: foreign minister'
Arctic security threat ‘has changed significantly’: foreign minister
As Anita Anand prepared to address the United Nations, the foreign minister told The West Block the "Russian threat is moving further and further north towards the Arctic Circle." This, as a senior Russian official warns that any moves toward greater security in the region "increases the risks of incidents that could trigger ... potentially disastrous consequences." – Sep 27, 2026
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The Liberal government plans to release a national security strategy today that maps out plans to safeguard Canada’s economy.

The long-awaited strategy is also expected to discuss the handling of traditional security threats, including espionage, foreign interference and terrorism.

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David Morrison, diplomatic and international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Mark Carney, recently told a House of Commons committee the strategy looks to bolster Canada’s defences against an array of security threats.

Privy Council Office spokesperson Mélany Gauvin said recently the strategy would increase Canada’s focus on economic security.

In 2004, the Liberal government led by Paul Martin released Securing an Open Society, the most recent overarching national security policy.

The new policy is likely to address shifting global alliances, Arctic security and Canada’s intelligence needs in a volatile world.

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