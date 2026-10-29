National security strategy release expected to focus on economic safegaurds

The Liberal government plans to release a national security strategy today that maps out plans to safeguard Canada’s economy.
The long-awaited strategy is also expected to discuss the handling of traditional security threats, including espionage, foreign interference and terrorism.
Get daily National news
David Morrison, diplomatic and international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Mark Carney, recently told a House of Commons committee the strategy looks to bolster Canada’s defences against an array of security threats.
Privy Council Office spokesperson Mélany Gauvin said recently the strategy would increase Canada’s focus on economic security.
- Four people sent to hospital after shooting in Bridle Path home: Toronto police
- Decimated B.C. NDP caucus meeting to discuss interim leadership after election loss
- Montreal police explain why it took a day to dismantle unit accused of misconduct
- Canada welcomes EU leaders to Montreal for talks on next steps in relationship
In 2004, the Liberal government led by Paul Martin released Securing an Open Society, the most recent overarching national security policy.
The new policy is likely to address shifting global alliances, Arctic security and Canada’s intelligence needs in a volatile world.
Write a comment