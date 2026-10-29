National security strategy release expected to focus on economic safegaurds

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The Liberal government plans to release a national security strategy today that maps out plans to safeguard Canada’s economy.

The long-awaited strategy is also expected to discuss the handling of traditional security threats, including espionage, foreign interference and terrorism.

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David Morrison, diplomatic and international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Mark Carney, recently told a House of Commons committee the strategy looks to bolster Canada’s defences against an array of security threats.

Privy Council Office spokesperson Mélany Gauvin said recently the strategy would increase Canada’s focus on economic security.

In 2004, the Liberal government led by Paul Martin released Securing an Open Society, the most recent overarching national security policy.

The new policy is likely to address shifting global alliances, Arctic security and Canada’s intelligence needs in a volatile world.