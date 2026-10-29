Canada welcomes EU leaders to Montreal for talks on next steps in relationship

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Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to welcome European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen to Montreal Thursday after months of pursuing closer ties with the EU.

While membership in the EU is off the table, officials on both sides say they’re looking at ways to forge closer ties in the business, tech, clean energy and critical minerals fields.

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Von der Leyen described the proposed partnership as “associate membership” in the 27 nation bloc, but some European leaders have rejected that term.

European officials repeatedly used the phrase “alliance for the future” to describe the relationship in a press briefing Tuesday — phrasing previously endorsed by Carney.

There’s drama on the Canadian side too, as Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has pressured the federal government to allow him to deliver a speech at the event.

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Today’s agenda includes a welcome dinner with elected and business leaders before Canadian and European leaders get down to talks on Friday.