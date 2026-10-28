Edmonton experiences first major snowfall — just days before Halloween

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The ghosts, ghouls and goblins on some of Edmonton’s front lawns were made even spookier by the chilling sight of Old Man Winter.

The city, days before Halloween, woke up on Wednesday to its first significant snowfall.

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Environment Canada forecasters said upwards of 15 centimetres of snow could fall through parts of central Alberta by Thursday morning.

The weather office has issued a number of special weather statements for the city and surrounding communities.

The snow was expected to have a significant effect on rush-hour traffic.

Officials have urged drivers to allow for extra travel time and prepare for fast-changing road conditions.