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1 comment

  1. Ben
    October 28, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Read this taxpayer funded article…. or, look outside.

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Canada

Edmonton experiences first major snowfall — just days before Halloween

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Edmonton: Oct. 27'
Global News at 6 Edmonton: Oct. 27
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The ghosts, ghouls and goblins on some of Edmonton’s front lawns were made even spookier by the chilling sight of Old Man Winter.

The city, days before Halloween, woke up on Wednesday to its first significant snowfall.

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Environment Canada forecasters said upwards of 15 centimetres of snow could fall through parts of central Alberta by Thursday morning.

The weather office has issued a number of special weather statements for the city and surrounding communities.

The snow was expected to have a significant effect on rush-hour traffic.

Officials have urged drivers to allow for extra travel time and prepare for fast-changing road conditions.

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