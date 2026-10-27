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1 comment

  1. Tyler
    October 27, 2026 at 8:35 pm

    On toilet paper.

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Politics

Alberta UCP officials, candidates must now sign pro-Canada pledge form

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2026 7:42 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives at the Legislature for the throne speech, in Edmonton, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives at the Legislature for the throne speech, in Edmonton, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says those looking to join her United Conservative Party board at next month’s annual general meeting must now sign a declaration vowing not to advocate for separation.

And she says anyone who wants to run for the party in next year’s election will also have to affirm pro-Canada views. Existing board members will also be expected to honour the pledge.

Smith says the issue is clear and unequivocal. “We’re not an independence party,” she told reporters Tuesday when asked about the pledge form now circulating online.

“There’s lots of range for people to able to advocate on policy — but just not that.”

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Smith says Albertans voted resoundingly in last week’s referendum that they want Alberta to stay in Canada, and she says her party must respect that.

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“The whole point of a political party is to faithfully represent your constituents,” Smith said.

“And if the constituents have told us they want us to go in a certain (pro-Canada) direction, to have credibility as a candidate you’re going to have to abide by what Albertans told us.”

Click to play video: 'The road ahead: how Alberta’s referendum could reshape the fight for provincial powers'
The road ahead: how Alberta’s referendum could reshape the fight for provincial powers

She says they have a number of board positions to fill, and still have about two-thirds of candidates yet to be named ahead of the October 2027 election.

The move comes as Smith works to rein in separatists in her party ahead of next year’s general election.

Smith has warned that the issue could fracture her party and open the door to an NDP win in 2027.

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