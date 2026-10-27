3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers voted finalists for CFL Awards

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At least three members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are up for CFL awards this season.

The CFL announced the finalists for the first three of their year-end awards and a Bombers player is nominated for all three.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive back Major Williams were all voted finalists.

Oliveira is one of three finalists for the Most Outstanding Canadian Award, which he has already won twice before. Oliveira just captured his third career rushing title with 1,493 yards. He also scored eight touchdowns, while moving past Jon Cornish into third place on the CFL’s all-time rushing list by a Canadian.

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Oliveira was named the Bombers most outstanding player and top Canadian for the fourth straight season and previously won the Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2023 and 2024.

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Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot and BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke are the other two finalists. Rourke won the award last year.

Broxton is a finalist for the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award in his first season in Winnipeg after being the Lions top offensive lineman for the last three seasons. He started 17 of 18 games at right tackle and helped Oliveira win the rushing title.

The Alouettes’ Nick Callender and Pier-Olivier Lestage are also nominated for the award.

Williams is a finalist for the Most Outstanding Rookie Award after starting all 18 games in his first CFL season. He led the Bombers with three interceptions, while ranking second in defensive tackles with 77.

Williams is nominated against Toronto Argonauts receiver Tyler Kahmann and Lions linebacker Parker McKenna.

The CFL altered the awards process this season and now have three finalists from across the league, instead of just one finalist from each division.

The three finalists for the Most Outstanding Player Award, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award, and Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award will be announced on Wednesday.

Instead of the traditional CFL Awards ceremony during Grey Cup week, the winners will be honoured through surprise presentations during the post-season.