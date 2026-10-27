After election victory, Chow to face budget pressure and new deal with Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Negotiations with the province to help relieve Toronto’s budget pressures loomed over Olivia Chow’s election victory, as she vowed to be the “mayor for everyone.”

Chow fended off challenger Brad Bradford and convinced voters to back her progressive agenda for a second term headlined by free school lunches and a weekly transit fare cap.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She reiterated today her promise to keep property taxes at or around the rate of inflation while fielding questions about negotiations for new budget help from the province.

Chow, who negotiated a 2023 deal set to expire this year for $1.2 billion in operating cash from the province, is facing down a 2027 budget shortfall the city has put at roughly $1.1 billion.

Fresh off Monday’s win, she also deflected questions about whether this would be her last term, saying she intends to spend “every moment” of the next four years “working hard for the people of Toronto”.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford congratulated Chow on the victory and says he will “work with anyone to drive the economy to make sure we protect communities and companies and people” from U.S. tariffs.