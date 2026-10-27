Toronto election 2026: Who’s in and who’s out at city hall

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Toronto voters elected seven new councillors Monday, defeating several incumbents and returning one former councillor to city hall.

Longtime councillor Frances Nunziata and mayoral candidate Brad Bradford are among those leaving council, while former Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith and former councillor Mike Layton are among the incoming members. Eighteen incumbents were returned to council.

Bradford lost his mayoral bid to Olivia Chow, who will serve her first full term as mayor after winning the 2023 mayoral byelection.

Here’s the full list of who’s in and who’s out at Toronto City Hall, along with the councillors returning to office.

Who’s in and who’s out

Diana Chan McNally will represent Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park. The ward was previously represented by longtime councillor Gord Perks, who retired earlier this year.

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After multiple attempts at securing the job, Chiara Padovani will replace Nunziata – the longest-serving member of city council – as the councillor for Ward 5 York South-Weston.

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Former councillor Mike Layton is returning to city hall as the representative for Ward 11 University-Rosedale. The seat was vacated by Dianne Saxe, who ran in Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth.

Curran Stikuts will represent Ward 13 Toronto Centre, taking over the job from incumbent Chris Moise.

Sara Ehrhardt will become councillor for Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth. It was previously represented by Paula Fletcher, who announced her retirement this summer. Saxe finished third in the race.

Nate Erskine-Smith, a former MP who sought the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party earlier this year, will represent Ward 19 Beaches-East York – the seat vacated by Bradford.

Former Liberal MP Shaun Chen, who resigned from federal politics in August citing lingering health effects from a car crash, will represent Ward 23 Scarborough North – defeating incumbent Jamaal Myers.

Who’s returning

Vincent Crisanti – Ward 1 Etobicoke North

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Stephen Holyday – Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre

Amber Morley – Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore

James Pasternak – Ward 6 York Centre

Anthony Perruzza – Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek

Mike Colle – Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence

Alejandra Bravo – Ward 9 Davenport

Asuma Malik – Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York

Josh Matlow – Ward 12 Toronto-St. Paul’s

Rachel Chernos Lin – Ward 15 Don Valley West

Jon Burnside – Ward 16 Don Valley East

Shelley Carroll – Ward 17 Don Valley North

Lily Cheng – Ward 18 Willowdale

Parthi Kandavel – Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest

Michael Thompson – Ward 21 Scarborough Centre

Nick Mantas – Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt

Paul Ainslie – Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood

Neethan Shan – Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park