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Politics

UCP backbencher Shane Getson quits legislature on eve of fall sitting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2026 7:31 pm
1 min read
Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland member of the legislature Shane Getson,and Premier Danielle Smith tour Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. Wildfires encroaching into the townsite of Jasper forced an evacuation of the national park and destroyed over 300 of the town's approximately 1100 structures. View image in full screen
Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland member of the legislature Shane Getson,and Premier Danielle Smith tour Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. Wildfires encroaching into the townsite of Jasper forced an evacuation of the national park and destroyed over 300 of the town's approximately 1100 structures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
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A plainspoken, two-term Alberta United Conservative backbencher who courted controversy is quitting the job effective immediately.

Shane Getson says he is leaving due to personal and family reasons but does not elaborate.

“I can no longer give the time and attention that I have over the last seven years,” Getson said Monday in a statement written for local newspapers and shared by caucus.

“Providing anything less would diminish both my responsibilities to the people I serve and to my family.”

Getson has represented Lac. Ste. Anne-Parkland, a mostly rural riding northwest of Edmonton, since 2019.

Click to play video: 'UCP MLA blames AHS, Yiu for ICU capacity issues'
UCP MLA blames AHS, Yiu for ICU capacity issues

In his time, he was known for speeches and comments riling up the political left.

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In his goodbye statement, Getson writes, “Don’t chase the wackado woke, DEI, socialist easy fix for nothing ideas because of emotions getting ahead of logic.

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“At the same time, keep your ears and minds open. Listen to different perspectives.”

Getson never served in cabinet but for a time was the United Conservative caucus whip.

He made headlines for controversial comments, including comparing transgender surgery to livestock castration in 2025. He later spoke of overcoming his own childhood abuse through religion, sports and hard work.

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